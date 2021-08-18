Shed vaccine hesitancy, B'luru civic agency urges citizens

Bengaluru, Aug 18 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called upon the people to shed vaccine hesitation and join hands with the civic agency to ensure 100 per cent Covid vaccination in the capital city of Karnataka.

"We have noticed that some people are hesitant to take Covid vaccination even today. We will identify them and complete the vaccination drive," Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner at BBMP, said.

About 70 per cent population in the city have taken the first dose, Gupta said, adding that apart from 141 primary health centres in the city, more vaccination centres will be opened in all 198 wards.

People should come forward without hesitation and get vaccinated, he urged.

