Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat charged in money laundering case

Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif was charged by an accountability court in Lahore on Friday in a money laundering reference filed by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to Dawn, last year in December, Nusrat was declared absconder by the accountability court for her persistent non-appearance in the case.

During the hear in court, Judge Naseem Virk saud that Nusrat was indicted through a pleader as she is currently in London.

However, the court accepted Shehbaz's plea for exemption from appearance in the case. His lawyer, Chaudhry Nawaz, informed the court that his client was unable to appear in person due to ill health. The court subsequently approved his request.

Last year in August, the NAB had filed before an accountability court a Rs 8 billion reference of money laundering against Shehbaz, his wife, his two sons and other family members, according to Dawn.

Recently, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif accusing him of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News.

Last month, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza's bail was extended by a Pakistani court in the sugar scam case. Both are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal.

Properties owned by Sharif's daughter Rabia and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf have been attached because they are absconders in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company reference, NAB has informed an accountability court.

( With inputs from ANI )

