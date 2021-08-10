Sheroo & Coco proved they were their master's best friend

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 10 In a rare display of loyalty and love for their master, two dogs fought with a snake for almost two hours to prevent it form entering the house of their owner.

The incident took place late Sunday in Jairampur village and photographs of the incident are now going viral on the social media.

According to the watchman Guddu, Sheroo and Coco started barking violently as soon as a black venomous snake tried to enter through the main gate.

The two dogs kept barking but when the snake continued to move ahead, both Sheroo and Coco attacked the reptile.

"The fight between the dogs and the snake continued for almost two hours and finally the dogs managed to rip the snake into two parts. They were bitten several times by the snake during the fight and both died a few minutes later," he said.

Hearing the commotion, a number of local people as well as the dogs' owners came to the spot and even tried to get the dogs to back off but they kept on attacking the reptile.

Sheroo and Coco belonged to Dr. Rajan and were dearly loved by the family.

"We are unable to come to terms with the death of our Sheroo and Coco. They gave up their lives to save us and we will never forget their sacrifice," the doctor told reporters.

The family cremated the dogs on Monday.

