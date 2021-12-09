Shocking! 6-year old girl dies after parents noticed change in her face during family meal

A six-year-old girl tragically died just over a year after a brain tumour diagnosis. Acacia Surridge-Hill was taken to her GP after her parents spotted a difference in her face as they sat down for a family meal. She was originally diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, however a brain scan in September 2020 revealed she had a rare tumour. Despite undergoing gruelling radiotherapy, she passed away on Sunday, November 28, leaving behind her devastated mum, Carly Surridge, 32, stepdad Ben Hardy, 26, and brother Landon Surridge-Hill, aged nine. Acacia, who loved Frozen, was due to become a big sister in just a few weeks, with Carly and Ben are expecting a baby girl at the start of next year. Devastated mum Carly said, "Acacia loved Disney and her favourites were Anna and Elsa from Frozen. On the Sunday when she went it was snowy, which was just perfect. It was meant to be that way. She was our ice queen and we will always think of her when it snows.

"She was looking forward to being a big sister. We are having a little girl and we really feel she is a gift from Acacia. She will always be looking down on her. "I'm absolutely devastated, but I'm happy that she's not going through this anymore and that she can be free. "

Acacia, who loved cream cakes and chicken nuggets, was diagnosed with the rare brain tumour in September last year after Carly and Ben noticed a difference in her face after a family meal. One of her eyes was almost closed, and her mouth was slanted on one side. After a trip to her GP, Acacia was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, but after Carly pushed for a scan, doctor's found a mass on her brain.After more scans and an operation, Acacia was diagnosed with a diffuse midline glioma H3K27M - an aggressive, incurable cancer - and she underwent gruelling radiotherapy to slow the tumour's growth. "In the end, she lived for 15 months from when she was first ill. She was very brave, very strong and very determined. "Three weeks ago they told us she had weeks to live, so we knew it was coming, but we didn't know when. She stayed at home with us and we looked after her. We didn't want to be without family and friends close by."She had lost all mobility and was completely paralysed. She had a special support chair called a PPod that was like her little throne. She sat in there during the day and slept in our room at night."At the end she was very quiet and sleepy, which felt very strange because she was always like a little whirlwind going 100 miles an hour. She wasn't in any pain and she just went so peacefully.Acacia died at her home in Crewe supported by the team from Wirral's Clare House Children's Hospice. In April more than 80 staff from Acacia and Landon's school Wistaston Academy in Crewe cycled a total of almost 1,000 miles on exercise bikes - the distance from Crewe to Disneyland Paris and back - to raise money to send Acacia and her family on the trip of a lifetime. More than £15,000 was raised on a GoFundMe page, but sadly Acacia was too unwell to travel abroad and the family instead took trips to Blackpool, Wales and to see Disney on Ice to make memories together.