Shocking! Amid covid crisis, now cats die of mysterious disease in UK

While the whole world is fighting the Coronavirus virus, on the other hand, the mysterious death of cats in the UK has raised concerns. According to researchers, cats have a brand of food given to them after death. For the past few days, cats have been suffering from a disease called Pancytopenia, which has led to the death of cats.

What's the secret to a cat's death?

White blood cells, platelets and red blood cells are declining rapidly in cats, which is the main cause of the disease in cats. According to the Royal Veterinary College, 528 cats have been diagnosed with the disease so far. Of these 528 cats, 63.5 percent are critically ill. Not only that, but the actual death toll of cats is much higher than the number of cases reported in the report, experts have warned.

Catfood spread the disease

Many pet cats were admitted by their owners to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. Experts say it is difficult to say exactly how big this figure is. Experts have speculated that the disease may have been caused by cat food sold across the country.

Veterinary hospital doctors alerted

Fold Hill Foods, which manufactures pet food for other firms, recalled several brands of dry cat food in June, the Food Standards Agency announced.

These include various types of Applaws, which is sold by Amazon and various small pet shops; Ava, which is sold by Pets at Home, and two types of Sainsbury's own brand food. Fold Hill Foods said in June that "there is currently no established link between these deaths and food we produce and vet teams are working hard to establish the source".

Doctors at the veterinary hospital have asked to keep the pet cat in an emergency for treatment.