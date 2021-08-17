Shocking Pic! Inside pic of aircraft packed with 640 Afghans trying to escape Taliban

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the people there are now in a state of fear. Millions want to leave Afghanistan There is a big crowd at the airport in the capital Kabul. A video of Afghan nationals hanging from an American plane has surfaced recently. As the plane was passing through the sky, two Afghans had tied themselves to the wheels of an aircraft and fell to their death after the plane took off. After this, a photo of the inside of the same plane has come to light.

The US plane, which took off from Kabul airport, had a capacity of 134 passengers. But there were actually 800 people in it. Photos and videos of the US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft were seen by everyone yesterday. Hundreds of people were running around the plane as it took off. They were trying to travel by hanging the plane. Some died in the same attempt. Now photos of the inside of the same plane have been released.



"The Crew Made the Decision to Go:" Inside Reach 871, A US C-17 Packed With 640 Afghans Trying to Escape the Taliban | @TaraCopp and @MarcusReportshttps://t.co/lf3LajxzzXpic.twitter.com/6wg82LtfRc — Defense One (@DefenseOne) August 16, 2021

Hundreds of people trying to leave Afghanistan stormed in as soon as the plane's door opened, an official told Defense One. The passenger capacity of the Globemaster aircraft is not very high. However, the US Air Force personnel on board the plane decided to fly with all these Afghan nationals. The audio of one of these employees has gone viral. There were 800 people on board. According to the official, the number of passengers on board was 650.

