Shocking! Rapper Slim 400 shot and killed in L.A

Vincent Cochran populary known as Slim 400, is killed and shot at Rapper Slim 400 killed in Los Angeles at 34. It is reported that the incidence took place in 8600 block of 7th Avenue at around 7:50 p.m on Thursday. Petrolling officers of the area found the rapper on the ground after hearing gun shots. As soon as cops found his body, they taken him to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, at L.A where the doctor declared him dead.

According to reports, police is suspecting the criminals and detectives are interviewing the rapper's family members, searching for witnesses and gathering evidence. This is not the first time he faced such terrific incidence he was also shot before multiple times but that time he managed to survived while undergoing surgeries.

Hours before the shooting happened Slim 400 dropped his new music video “Caviar Gold,” a love letter to cannabis and also promoted his song on Instagram.

Journalist Jeff "Passion" Weiss shared a tribute for Slim 400 on his Twitter "RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history -- who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force," he wrote.

RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history -- who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force. pic.twitter.com/ZgI1AVPmz4 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 9, 2021

Many of his fans also shared their condolences to Slim 400's family.