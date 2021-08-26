Shocking! TOLO news reporter killed by the Taliban in Kabul
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 26, 2021 11:56 AM2021-08-26T11:56:07+5:302021-08-26T11:56:14+5:30
In a shocking incident, a reporter Ziar Yaad Khanfrom Afghanistan's first independent news channel, Tolo News, was killed by ...
In a shocking incident, a reporter Ziar Yaad Khanfrom Afghanistan's first independent news channel, Tolo News, was killed by the Taliban in the capital city of Kabul, the media group reported.
According to the the media group Khan along with his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban while reporting on poverty, unemployment at Haji Yaqub intersection in Kabul, said reports.
TOLO news reporter killed by the Taliban in Kabul: TOLO News pic.twitter.com/9S42LaedjQ— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021