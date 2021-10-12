Shringla bids farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment.

Shringla recalled Nilamber Acharya's very useful contribution in taking forward the close and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

