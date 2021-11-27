Singapore reports 1,761 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,761 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 261,636.

Of the new cases, 1,689 were in the community, 63 were in migrant worker dormitories and nine were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,161 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 199 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 21 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 58 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 56.6 percent.

In another development, 1,897 cases were discharged on Saturday, of whom 329 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Six more patients aged between 55 and 82 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 690, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

