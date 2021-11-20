Singapore reports 1,931 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,931 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 250,518.

Of the new cases, 1,867 were in the community, 58 were in migrant worker dormitories and six were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

A total of 1,367 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 199 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 40 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 60 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 56.8 per cent.

Thirteen more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 654, the ministry said.

The MOH also announced on Saturday that Singapore will further ease its community Safe Management Measures in a careful and calibrated manner. From No. 22, the country will increase group sizes for dine-in and social gatherings from two to five persons, irrespective of whether the group members are from the same household or not.

It will also extend the Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures to protect the unvaccinated from getting infected and becoming severely ill. Besides, Singapore will accelerate its booster vaccination program to enhance protection for its population as it eases community measures. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

