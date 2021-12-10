Singapore: Two people who had taken booster shots infected with Omicron variant

The Omicron variant found in South Africa has raised concerns in many countries. Although this variant is less dangerous than Corona's Delta variant, it is ten times more susceptible to infection. So once again the possibility of a corona wave is being speculated. In just one week, the number of corona patients in South Africa has reached millions.

The Omicron variant of the Corona has also been found in India. Demands for booster doses of corona vaccine have been mounting for citizens to avoid getting infected with omicron variant. The news from Singapore has raised concerns. Two citizens who took booster doses in Singapore have been infected with the Omicron variant. During the inspection at the airport, the report of the 24-year-old girl came positive. On December 6, a passenger from Germany was found positive with omicron variant. This person also took the third dose of the covid vaccine.

The Singapore Ministry of Health said that with the spread of the omicron variant across the globe, more patients are likely to be found in the country. Both patients have been referred to the Covid Center for further treatment as soon as omicron symptoms were found. After searching for those who came in contact with these two patients, they too have been forced to stay in isolation for 10 days. Earlier this week, vaccine maker Pfizer and Biotech cited a search report that said a third dose was needed to fight the omicron variant. Pharmaceutical companies report that people taking a third dose of the corona vaccine may be 25 percent more resistant to omicron than those taking two doses.