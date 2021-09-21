SITs to be monitored every month in UP

Lucknow, Sep 21 Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Mukul Goel has ordered monthly monitoring of all special investigation teams (SITs) set up by the state police to probe special cases.

The move comes after the Allahabad High Court pulled up the state police over delay in investigation into the death of a Class 11 girl student in Mainpuri which led to ordering of a fresh SIT probe in the case.

The DGP said that the progress of cases being probed by SITs will be reviewed every month. The SITs, which have completed the task assigned to them, will have to be screened to see if the requirement for which it was formed has been achieved.

He said that each police zone has been asked to submit a list to the ADG crime, of cases in which SITs have been formed.

"After the Mainpuri case , we have decided that all SITs will be monitored from the DGP headquarters by the ADG crime," he said.

It may be recalled that a SIT had been formed to probe a case related to alleged torture of a retired army man Resham Singh by the UP police earlier this month. This case will now be monitored by ADG, crime.

Similarly, a two-member SIT formed last month after a rape survivor and her male companion attempted self-immolation outside the Supreme Court and later died, will also be reviewed.

The DGP office will also monitor a probe by SIT formed in Barabanki to investigate how mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari used an ambulance while he was lodged in Ropar jail of Punjab in April this year.

SIT formed to inquire into the murder of a stone crusher dealer had found evidences of IPS Mani Lal Patidar indulging in corruption, but he has not been arrested so far. This case will also come under review of the DGP office.

