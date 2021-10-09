Six people with Russian passports detained in Turkey for alleged espionage

Turkish police have detained six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted an attack on foreigners and tried to obtain classified data, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

Those detained were under surveillance immediately after they entered Turkey, the broadcaster said.

The police have seized weapons, documents on electronic devices and Russian passports while searching them.

It is yet to be established whether these passports are real or fake. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

