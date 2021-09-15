Six students from Rajasthan top JEE man exams

Jaipur, Sep 15 Rajasthan has produced six toppers who ranked all India first in the coveted JEE Main exams after taking coaching from Kota.

The topper of the latest session whose results were announced on Tuesday night is Pulkit Goyal.

He says, "Maths is my favourite subject; I enjoy solving questions."

Pulkit, who hails from Bathinda, Punjab, has obtained AIR-1 in JEE Main 2021.

Pulkit focused on strengthening the foundation of all the subjects. He did self-study for 7 to 8 hours daily. For recreation, he spent time with his family. He aims to crack JEE Advanced and pursue engineering in the CS branch from IIT Bombay.

The other students who scored first rank in different editions of JEE mains from Rajasthan are Siddhant Mukharjee, Anshul Verma, Guramrit Kalra, Kavya Chopra and Mridul Agarwal.

Siddhant Mukherjee with JEE Main AIR-1 ranking in Feb attempt got a perfect score of 300/300.

"I focused strongly on NCERT for the preparation of JEE Main and paid attention to accuracy. During the lockdown, I went home for five months, but during this period, coaching institutes took online classes to help students seamlessly prepare for the exams."

After doing a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, I want to contribute to Innovative India by doing something new in the CS field. Recently I received an offer for studies from Cambridge University."

His father Sandeep Mukherjee runs Risk Management Company, and mother Nabanita Mukherjee is a banker. "Along with my studies, I am also fond of karate; I have secured a black belt and received a gold medal in Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition," he says.

Another student Anshul Verma who wasn't satisfied with his performance in the last two attempts attained the JEE Main AIR-1 after scoring 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021 Third Session.

His father, Krishna Kumar Verma is a veterinary doctor while mother Damayanti Verma is a Headmaster in Primary School. Verma is a resident of Raipur who has scored 100 percentile in the third session of JEE Main by securing 300 out of 300 marks.

"My elder sister Roopal Verma is pursuing B.Tech from NIT Raipur. She had prepared for the competitive exams from Kota, which inspired me to come to the city to prepare for my dream," he says.

The third student to top the coveted exam is Mridul Agarwal who scored 300/300 in March attempt.

Mridul had also achieved 100 percentile in the February attempt but could not score a perfect 300. Desirous to improve his own score and prepare for JEE Advanced, he appeared again and managed to get right at the top. Mridul has been preparing for the JEE Main examinations for the past three years from Kota institute. He has been focused on the competitive examination since then. Mridul aspires to join IIT Bombay and become a Computer Software Engineer. His father, Pradeep Agarwal, is an Accounts Manager in a private firm, and his mother, Pooja Agarwal, is a homemaker. Throughout the year, he got motivation from his mother and teachers. He enjoys watching movies during his break. In class 10, he secured 98.2 per cent marks.

Guramrit Singh Kalra, who scored ALL India Rank-1 in JEE Main 2021 and 100 percent in JEE Main 2021 (Feb Attempt), said, "I studied physics for two hours in the morning. After this, I devoted 2 to 3 hours to Chemistry during the day. I studied Mathematics in the night. The lockdown proved beneficial for my preparations; the faculties helped clear my doubts. Guramrit ensured that he took out 2 hours every day to play cricket or football with friends to manage stress."

"My Father Priyadarshan Singh is a cloth merchant, and mother Priti is a housewife," he says adding that he wishes to work in a multinational company after completing his engineering.

Next topper Kavya Chopra is the first female student who scored 300 out of 300 marks in JEE Main. She created history by being the first female to secure 300 out of 300 marks in JEE Main. "I had scored 99.97 percentile in JEE Main 2021 February attempt. But my target was to secure above 99.98 percentile, which was the reason for appearing in JEE Main March 2021. In the first attempt of JEE Main, I focused more on physics and chemistry, yet I scored less in chemistry. Hence, I had to put more effort into chemistry for the next 15 days for JEE March 2021," Kavya said.

Kavya, who scored a perfect 300 in JEE Main March 2021, aims to pursue B.Tech from IIT Bombay. Kavya has been a bright student from the very beginning. Her father Vikas Chopra is a software Engineer and Mother Shikha Chopra is a Teacher.

