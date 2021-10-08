Six-year-old boy abused by father & stepmom, 'made to stand on step for 14 hours a day

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was abused by a couple and was made to stand on the step by the front door for up to 14 hours a day. The boy identified as Arthur Labinjo-Hughes from Shirley, Solihull was found unresponsive at a home on June 16 2020.

The boy died the next day at Birmingham Children's Hospital. The post-mortem report confirmed that his death occured due to head injury. The police later arrested and charged Arthur's father Thomas Hughes, 29 and Emma Tustin, aged 32.

As per the court hearing the victim was denied the opportunity to eat meals with other members of the family. If he didn't comply with instructions he was denied access to water.

He even used to call his uncle or nanny asking for help. He wasn't allowed to maintain relationships with his uncles and grandparents. He was isolated from them.

"Evidence indicates Arthur was physically and verbally abused, isolated, access to food and drink controlled or restricted. He was deprived of basic living comforts.

"Emma Tustin recorded more than 200 audio files of Arthur in various stages of distress."Ms Tustin and Mr Hughes terrorised Arthur, degraded, neglected and physically and emotionally abused him,"said Prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC.

Arthur was repeatedly poisoned with salt contaminated food or fluids possibly by thirsting him. The court heard how Arthur was fatally injured in Tustin's sole care while Hughes was out shopping, jurors hear. The jury heard Tustin claimed to Hughes that Arthur had 'threw himself against the wall in the bedroom'

Thomas Hughes and Emma Tustin have both pleaded not guilty to murder. Tustin has admitted one count of assaulting a child but has denied further charges of the same offence. Hughes also denies child assault offences.