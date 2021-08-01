S.Korea reports 1,442 more COVID-19 cases, 199,787 in total

South Korea reported 1,442 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 199,787.

The daily caseload was down from 1,539 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 26 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,563.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 469 were Seoul residents and 393 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region as people in the capital area moved to the countryside to enjoy summer holidays.

The number of newly infected people in the non-capital areas was 437, or 31.5 percent of the total local transmission.

Fifty-six more cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 11,952.Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,098. The total fatality rate stood at 1.05 percent.

A total of 1,497 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 175,674. The total recovery rate was 87.93 percent.

The country has tested over 11.75 million people, among whom 11,173,399 tested negative for the virus and 378,600 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

