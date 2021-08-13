Slain terrorist in Kashmir gunfight identified as Pakistani

Srinagar, Aug 13 One terrorist who was killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district has been identified as a Pakistani, officials said on Friday.

Police said the killed terrorist was a Pakistani national and an associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Lamboo, who was recently killed in an encounter with the police and security forces.

Two security forces' personnel and two civil were injured in the encounter in Kulgam that started on Thursday.

"Killed terrorist (Usman) is Pakistani and identified as an associate of JeM top commander Lamboo alias Adnan who was recently killed in an encounter. It confirms Pakistan's involvement in attack on BSF convoy," a tweet by the Kashmir Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier the police said on Thursday at about 3 p.m. terrorists fired upon a convoy of the BSF on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

However, the fire was retaliated by Road Opening Party (ROP) of the police and security forces. Reinforcement of the police and Army reached immediately and cordoned off the area. Besides, the joint party ensured not to give any chance to terrorists to escape from the spot and the terrorists managed to took shelter in a nearby building, said police.

The holed up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of the police and security forces which retaliated leading to the encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor