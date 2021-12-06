Slovakian Minister says ready to enhance ties with Taiwan

Slovakian Deputy Economic Minister Karol Galek has said that his country supports Taiwan and is ready to enhance closer bilateral economic and trade relations during the first economic dialogue between the two countries in Taipei on Monday, reported local media.

Karol Galek, State Secretary of Slovakia's Ministry of Economy, said Taiwan is the second-largest investor in his country from Asia and has created 3,000 jobs so far. He was addressing the opening of the inaugural Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation meeting on Monday, according to Focus Taiwan.

Praising Taiwan as a successful example that even a small player can become a global leader in research and development, Galek said that he firmly believes the session will bring far-reaching discussions and will allow both sides to make the best of their economic potential for future cooperation.

He also met National Development Council (NDC) chief Kung Ming-Hsin early on Monday. Both discussed specific areas of potential future cooperation, including smart cities, space industry, e-vehicles and semiconductor sectors, said Focus Taiwan.

"Slovakia is ready to become an equal partner (of Taiwan) and not only in good but also in hard times," he said, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Slovakia supports Taiwan," he said, before reiterating the sentence in Mandarin Chinese to conclude his address.

( With inputs from ANI )

