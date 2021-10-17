Sofia's Mayor infected with COVID-19
By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 11:36 AM2021-10-17T11:36:53+5:302021-10-17T11:45:07+5:30
The mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova has COVID-19. She announced this on her Facebook account. Fandakova clarified that first, her husband gave her a positive test, after which she underwent a PCR test, which confirmed that she had coronavirus.
The mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova has COVID-19. She announced this on her Facebook account. Fandakova clarified that first, her husband gave her a positive test, after which she underwent a PCR test, which confirmed that she had coronavirus.
Thus, the mayor of Sofia will be under quarantine in the next two weeks.
"Both my husband and I have been vaccinated, so far we have no symptoms and we feel good. I continue to work remotely with colleagues, for which we have created an organization in the last year," she wrote. (ANI/Novinite)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app