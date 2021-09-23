Soldier commits suicide at LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 23 A soldier posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district has committed suicide, police sources said on Thursday.

"A soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Keran area along the LoC in Kupwara district last night.

"The soldier, identified as Lokinder Singh Thakur, was posted with 6 Rashtriya Rifles.

"He fired at himself at about 10.30 p.m. yesterday. He was immediately shifted to a nearby army health facility, but the doctors there declared him brought dead on arrival.

"It was not immediately known as to why the soldier took the extreme step. His body has been shifted to hospital for post mortem and other medico-legal formalities," sources said.

