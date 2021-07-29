Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, July 29 A soldier was injured on Thursday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence sources said sepoy Mukesh Kumar was injured in the Krishna Ghati sector of the LoC in Poonch district when he accidentally stepped on a landmine.

"He has been shifted to the command hospital in Udhampur," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor