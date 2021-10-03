Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 3 A soldier shot and killed himself with his service rifle on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said sepoy Stephen of 44 Rashtriya Rifles shot himself with his service rifle in the Rajpora area of Pulwama district.

"He died on the spot. An FIR has been lodged in this incident", police sources said.

