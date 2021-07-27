Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab terrorists in central region

Somali National Army (SNA) on Monday said that its forces intensified the fight against the al-Shabab terrorist group, killing 15 insurgents in a security operation in the central Hiran region.

SNA commander leading the operation told the terrorist radio that the 15 terrorists were killed during operations conducted in Madhooy village which is under Matabaan district of Hiran region.

According to the SNA, the government forces have achieved success in the ongoing operation to flush out the insurgents from their hideouts in the central region.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab terrorists in the central regions in recent days, but the terrorists are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

