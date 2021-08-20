South Korea flag carrier to hire new pilots in preparation of 'Post-COVID-19 Era'

In order to prepare increased passengers and cargo transport in the post-COVID-19 era, Korean Air is going to hire new pilots.

Korean Air announced on the 19th that it will recruit new pilots, who have military experience or civilian experience, in 2022. It will receive application documents by the 27th of next month, and the number of employees that will be newly hired is reportedly double digits.

Applicants, who have passed documents, physical examination, and interviews, will be hired sequentially next year.

The applicants must have more than 1,000 hours of flight time experience, and applicants with military experience should be discharged next year.

Korean Air said that it should prepare for the increased airline operations in the post-COVID-19 era, although the recession of the airline industry is continuing.

In order to train skilled pilots, one year of training for small and three to four years for medium and large airplanes are required. Because of this, Korean Air should hire new pilots in next year to secure a pilot to be deployed after 2023.

Korean Air currently has more than 2,700 pilots. While the number of pilots for large aeroplanes for cargo transport is not enough, most of the small passenger pilots are reportedly taking a leave of absence. Korean Air is also expanding the number of large-sized airplane pilots through job conversion training.

By hiring new pilots, Korean Air is expected to continue to strengthen its cargo business in the post-COVID-19 era. The number of pilots of Korean Air's cargo planes, the B747, and B777, is currently reported to be around 600. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

