South Korea reports 1,755 more COVID-19 cases, 272,982 in total

South Korea reported 1,755 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 272,982.

The daily caseload was down from 1,865 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 68 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,797.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 656 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 481 and 146.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 442, or 25.6 per cent of the total local transmission.

Thirty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,945.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,359. The total fatality rate stood at 0.86 per cent.

A total of 1,499 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 244,459. The total recovery rate was 89.55 per cent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 33,130,333 people, or 64.5 per cent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 20,036,176, or 39.0 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor