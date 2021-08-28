SpaceX cargo mission rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather - NASA
By ANI | Published: August 28, 2021 03:45 PM2021-08-28T15:45:45+5:302021-08-28T15:55:07+5:30
The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was delayed by one day over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday.
The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was delayed by one day over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday.
"Due to weather, today's @SpaceX cargo mission is postponed," the space agency wrote on Twitter.
The next opportunity to launch the CRS-23 mission is on Sunday, at 07:14 GMT. It will deliver the necessary supplies for the research activity and a new crew to the International Space Station. The docking is expected on Monday, according to NASA.
Initially, the launch was planned for 07:37 GMT on Saturday, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app