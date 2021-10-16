'Special Working Group on start-ups and innovation needed': India at SCO meeting

In the 20th Meeting of SCO Ministers responsible for Foreign Economy and Foreign Trade held on Thursday, the Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, in her intervention, stressed on the need for effective cooperation between the SCO Member States for a balanced and equitable growth in trade and commerce.

She proposed for the creation of a new Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and for setting up a new Expert Working Group on Cooperation in Traditional Medicine, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry release.

She also stated that cooperation in the field of start-ups & innovation can be a focal point in reviving our economies from the consequences of the pandemic. With this in mind, she invited all SCO Member States to take part in the 2nd Start-up Forum on October 27-28, to be hosted by India.

The MoS highlighted that there is a significant gap in digital technologies between developed and developing countries which needs to be narrowed down by building digital capacities, the release said. On the environmental issues, she welcomed the need for environment protection and mitigation of adverse effects of climate change, she also stressed that the climate agenda should not introduce measures that becomes unnecessary barriers to trade.

In her concluding remarks, Anupriya Patel emphasised that SCO members must prepare, act and stand in solidarity with each other and pursue an agenda that is equitable and inclusive and development-oriented.

The virtual meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of SCO and Heads of Delegations of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The meeting was hosted by Kazakhstan

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor