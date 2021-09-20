Spectacular aerial display by army aviation helicopters, elite commandos

Jaipur, Sep 20 A spectacular aerial display by the Army Aviation Helicopters and elite commandos of special forces demonstrating skills of insertion and extrication of force in a hostile environment won the hearts of thousands of people in Jaipur.

The event was the Army Multi Activity Regalia (AMAR) organised on Sunday to mark the glorious victory of the Indian Army in 1971 War as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations.

The war heroes were felicitated by Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, Army Commanders of the South Western Command at Rambagh Polo Ground, Jaipur.

Various displays and demonstrations were also showcased by the Army teams, including a mesmerising show by 13 Army Bands. The audience were kept spellbound by the teams showcasing basic obedience and special training demonstration by the Army dogs, equestrian events including show jumping and skill riding and motorcycle skill riding display.

During the event the Governor and Army Commander of South Western Command honoured H.H. Rajmata Padmini Devi, wife of Late Brigadier Sawai Bhawani Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (MVC); Dhanno Devi wife of Late Colonel Hoshiar Singh, Param Vir Chakra (PVC); and Colonel Ranvijay Singh son of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), said Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma, PRO (Defence), Jaipur/Rajasthan.

The Governor addressed the gathering and dedicated the event as a humble tribute to the sacrifices of the Indian Army by a grateful nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor