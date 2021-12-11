Speedbreaker: Semiconductor issues still hurting but supply constraints easing says Hyundai

New Delhi, Dec 11 Slowly easing supply side constraints for semiconductors as well as stabilising commodity prices has charged-up Hyundai Motor India's outlook for 2022.

Besides, the automobile major expects healthy demand to sustain during the initial phase of next year.

In conversation with , Hyundai Motor India's Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg said though it is hard to give a timeline for normal supply of semiconductors, however, the shortages have eased.

"Semiconductor and input cost issues are global in nature but things are getting better. However, it is very difficult to give an exact timeline as to when we will overcome these issues."

"Under the guidance of our parent company HMC, we are collaborating across the board with our vendors, our dealers and within the cross divisions of the company to get out of this situation as fast as possible."

On the demand side, Garg said the company expects healthy demand conditions to remain during the initial phase of next year.

"Demand has been very good even post-Covid 2

