Sputnik V shows 97.2 pc efficacy, high safety against COVID-19 in Belarus

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday announced the real-world data of Belarus's Health Ministry on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine confirming its high efficacy during the vaccination campaign in the country.

An official release stated that the Russian vaccine has demonstrated 97.2 per cent efficacy against coronavirus in Belarus. The efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on data from more than 860,000 people vaccinated between January and July 2021.

The data from the Ministry of Health also confirms high safety of Sputnik V, "No severe adverse events associated with vaccination. No deaths related to the vaccination. Belarus was the first foreign country to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination of the population."

RDIF and partners have facilitated the technology transfer to localise the production of Sputnik V by Belarus's Belmedpreparaty company, which is successfully manufacturing Sputnik V. In April 2021 the vaccine produced in Belarus was authorised by the Ministry of Health.

In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.

( With inputs from ANI )

