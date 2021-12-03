Sri Lankan Finance Minister meets NSA Doval, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Finance Minister B Rajapaksa met India's NSA Ajit Doval and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his second day of visit to India.

"On the second day of the visit to India, forward-looking discussions on strengthening the bilateral partnership in multiple spheres between India and Sri Lanka was mooted," tweeted Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka.

This visit is Basil Rajapaksa's first official visit abroad since becoming the Finance Minister

( With inputs from ANI )

