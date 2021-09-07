Srinagar becomes new epicentre for terror activities in J&K

New Delhi, Sep 7 Despite the number of terror incidents has gone down by 40 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to the last year, the capital city Srinagar, has become the new epicentre of terror activities in the last one year, leaving behind some south Kashmir districts.

A source in the security set up said that Srinagar alone recorded 16 terror-related incidents, 21 per cent of the total of 75 incidents reported from across the Valley till so far this year, leaving behind the traditional hotbed of terrorism of Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

These revelations are part of an internal assessment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which has been playing a crucial role in anti-terror operations in the UT and also intelligence agencies which were sent to the government.

According to the report, "Srinagar emerges as the hotspot of terrorists. Incidents (are) being driven by TRF and the capital town has also reported the maximum security forces' casualty in action this year. Out of the 15 casualties reported across the Valley this year, eight came from Srinagar."

Srinagar has also recorded the highest number of recoveries of IEDs and out of 8 IEDs recovered so far, three are from Sringar.

"Reflective of increasing violence, out of 75 terrorist incidents reported in the Valley this year, Srinagar accounts for the maximum number of incidents (16, 20 per cent) which is significantly higher than its share in the previous years (2019-6 per cent, 2020-5 per cent). This year, however, a shift in focus is clearly discernible," the report revealed.

"Another worrying trend is the propensity of terrorists to use IEDs in Srinagar. Out of 8 IEDs recovered this year, 3 were in Srinagar. It is assessed that 8-10 terrorists are active in the district (Srinagar)," it added.

The security forces have assessed that increased terror activities in Srinagar is a result of the recruitment drives initiated by the Pakistan based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s front - The Resistance Front (TRF)'. Its commander Abbas Sheikh is named as one of the top 10 terrorists by the J&K Police and has been frequently spotted in Srinagar with an aim to recruit militants and develope a strong network of hardcore OGWs (overground workers), an official in the security forces said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor