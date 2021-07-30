Srinagar-Leh highway blocked in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, July 30 Incessant rain on Friday breached a canal in J&K's Ganderbal district and the water discharge blocked traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Gushing water from the canal in Baba Wayil area blocked the highway at Nuner village in Ganderbal, and Police and SDRF personnel have reached the spot.

There was no report of any loss of life due to the sudden breach in the canal and the large volume of gushing water that hit the highway.

A cloudburst on Wednesday occurred at the Amarnath Cave shrine, but there was no loss of life. This year's Yatra has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Seven people were killed and over 12 injured in another cloudburst at Hunzar village of Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast overall improvement in weather in J&K from Saturday onwards.

