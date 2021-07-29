'Steadfast self-belief, meticulousness propelled Uncle Pai's astounding results'

New Delhi, July 29 Atal Bihari Vajpeyee was known to choose his words carefully which explained his long pauses between sentences. Thus, when he once declared that after Jawaharlal Nehru, Anant Pai, the creator of the iconic Amar Chitra Katha

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor