Sub-inspector critically injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar, Sep 12 A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police (SI) was critically injured on Sunday in a terrorist attack in Srinagar city.

Police said terrorists fired at a police 'Naka' (Checkpost) near the Khanyar police station in old Srinagar city.

"SI Arshid Ahmad was injured in this firing incident. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"The area has been cordoned off and search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists", police said.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S hospital in Srinagar said the injured SI had sustained critical injury and is being treated at the hospital.

