Sudan's empowerment removal committee condemns withdrawal of security forces guarding Committee headquarters

Sudan's Committee for Removal of Empowerment and Recovery of Public Funds on Sunday condemned the withdrawal of security forces guarding 22 of the committee headquarters.

Wajdi Saleh, a member of the committee, said at a press conference in Khartoum that "we have vowed to overthrow the regime of the National Islamic Front and we toppled it, and we vowed to dismantle the June 30 regime and restructure its security services and all its institutions, and we will not deviate from that."

On Sunday evening, thousands of Sudanese citizens gathered inside the headquarters of the empowerment removal committee in Khartoum, vowing to guard all the committee's sites from which the security forces suddenly pulled out.

Withdrawal of the security forces guarding the committee's headquarters comes amid growing tension between the military and civilian partners of the transitional period government.

During the past period, the committee recovered a number of companies, real estates and huge assets that were managed by elements of the former regime and their collaborators.

The committee was established in accordance with a law passed by the sovereign council and council of ministers on November 29, 2019. According to the law, the committee has powers to dismantle the June 30 regime and remove empowerment, including dissolving the former ruling National Congress Party.

On June 30, 1989, Omar al-Bashir launched a military coup that overthrew the elected government led by Saddiq al-Mahdi. On April 11, 2019, the Sudanese army ousted the regime of former Sudanese President al-Bashir amid mass protests. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

