Sweden gets its first female prime minister
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 04:18 PM2021-11-24T16:18:54+5:302021-11-24T16:25:18+5:30
Swedish parliament elected on Wednesday Magdalena Andersson as the country's new Prime Minister, the first female PM in Swedish history.
Andersson is scheduled to take office after a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday, giving her less than 10 months to prepare for Sweden's 2022 general elections. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
