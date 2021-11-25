Sweden's first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson resigned within hours after being appointed

On Wednesday the country Sweden elected its first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson but something shocking happened Magdalena Andersson resigned her powers within the hours. After her coalition partner quit the government and her budget failed to pass. Instead, the Parliament voted for a budget passed by the opposition party and this reason made the Prime Minister resign her powers.

"I have told the speaker that I wish to resign," Ms. Andersson told reporters. Her coalition partner, the Greens Party said it could not accept a budget "drafted for the first time with the far-right".

"There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," the Social Democrat said on Wednesday. "I don't want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned.

In comparison, the election of Andersson was a breeze. To be elected prime minister, she only needed a majority of lawmakers in the 349-seat Riksdag not voting against her. She was backed by 117 but rejected by 174, with 57 deputies abstaining. One deputy was absent.

Andersson's election followed an 11th-hour deal with the Left Party, which demanded a raise in pensions for around 7,00,000 of the poorest pensioners in return for not pressing the red button.

Later in the day, the ruling coalition's budget proposal was voted down in favor of the budget proposed jointly by the Moderate Party, the Sweden Democrats, and the Christian Democrats.