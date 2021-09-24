Take prompt action on encroachments in Arvalis, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 24 Observing that Rajasthan and Haryana have failed to comply with its earlier direction to remove illegal constructions and encroachments in the Aravalis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked both the states to take prompt action and submit reports within next three months.

The NGT's principal bench directed the Haryana and Rajasthan Chief Secretaries to appoint officials to oversee the compliance of its order.

While hearing a petition regarding the issue on Wednesday, the tribunal specified that the officials deputed to oversee the matter should not be of the rank not below that of Additional Secretary.

"The nodal officers may file compliance reports, after ascertaining all the facts, within three months, before the Tribunal," the bench, headed by NGT Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel, said.

The petitioner, an NGO, had approached the NGT regarding the illegal construction and encroachments in the ecologically fragile Arvali mountain ranges. There are more than 1,000 illegal structures in the Aravalis spanning over three districts of Haryana - Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram. It claimed that the structures erected in the Arvalis include farmhouses, nurseries, slums, and dwelling clusters.

Similarly, illegal structures have been established in the Aravalis in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the NGT was informed.

Following the NGT's earlier direction on the matter, the Rajasthan government on June 22 this year had told the bench that remedial action has been taken against illegal encroachments.

At the same time, the Haryana government had also, in its report, mentioned that action has been initiated against illegal encroachment in the Aravalis.

However, the NGT was not convinced with either of the reports.

Commenting on illegal encroachments in Ankhir and Mewla Maharajpur villages of Faridabad and in Nuh, it said: "We find that action taken is not adequate nor is the information furnished complete. It is not clear whether the illegal constructions have been demolished, which is an important step in addition to initiating prosecution and issuing show cause notices."

The next hearing in the matter is slated for January 28, 2022.

