Taking strong, traditional friendship forward: Jaishankar welcomes Serbian counterpart Nikola Selokovic to India
By ANI | Published: September 19, 2021 09:02 PM2021-09-19T21:02:46+5:302021-09-19T21:10:02+5:30
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic here on Sunday.
"Welcome FM of Serbia Nikola Selakovic to India. Taking a strong, traditional friendship forward," Jaishankar tweeted.
Selakovic arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi on Monday.
"Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.
Later in the evening before concluding his visit, he will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
( With inputs from ANI )
