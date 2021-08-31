Taliban attack outpost in Afghanistan's Panjshir

Taliban on Monday attacked an outpost in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, the only province that has not fallen to the terrorist group, local media reported citing sources.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

"A source close to Ahmad Massoud says Taliban attacked an outpost in Panjshir this evening but were held off by resistance forces. Sporadic fighting is ongoing, the source said. The Taliban has not yet commented," Tolo News tweeted.

Meanwhile, local residents in Panjsir province, the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban, said that the Taliban has cut telecommunication networks in the province.

"They have cut off telecommunication services in Panjshir for the last two days. Panjshir people are facing challenges in this regard and cannot get in touch with their relatives living in other parts of the country," Tolo News quoted Gul Haidar, a Panjshir resident.

Earlier, the Taliban claimed that their forces entered Panjshir province. Meanwhile, the resistance forces in the Panjshir rejected the Taliban claims that their forces entered the province from various directions.

Ahmad Massoud (the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud and one of the leaders of the resistance against the Taliban) and Amrullah Saleh (former Afghan government first Vice President) are presently in Panjshir valley and trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban.

The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

( With inputs from ANI )

