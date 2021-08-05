Taliban blow up culverts on Kabul-Jalalabad highway in Aghanistan

Taliban terrorists blew up three culverts on the second highway between Kabul and Jalalabad in Surkhrod district of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, Pajhwok Afghan News citing local officials reported on Thursday.

The destruction of the culverts disrupted traffic flow to Surkhrod, Khogyani, Shirzad and Hesarak districts, officials said.

Quoting Nangarhar governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, the Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the Taliban destroyed the three culverts on the second highway between Kabul and Jalalabad in Surkhrod district around 3 am on Wednesday.

He said that no one could travel to the four districts using the route after the culverts were blown up.

A few months ago, a bridge was blown up in the same area. Taliban terrorists have not yet commented about the destruction of culverts so far.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor