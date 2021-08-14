Taliban captures another Afghan provincial capital

Kabul, Aug 14 Taliban militants have seized Pul-e-Alam city, the provincial capital of Logar province, located 60 km south of Kabul, as the insurgents continue their fight against government forces, a local official said on Saturday.

The official confirmed the fall of the city, but did not provide any further details, reports Xinhua news agency.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in his Twitter account "Abdul Qayum Rahimi, the governor for Logar province has joined the Mujahidin" and the city of Pul-e-Alam is in control of the insurgent group.

With the capture of Pul-e-Alam, the number of provincial capitals seized by the Taliban militants has reportedly reached 18, including the cities of Herat, Kandahar and Ghazni.

The Afghan government is yet to comment on the development.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban claimed to have captured two more provincial capitals of Tirin Kot (Uruzgan) and Firoz Koah (Ghor).

Also on Saturday, the militants captured Warsaj district, the last bastion of the Afghan government in Takhar province.

The group is now continuing its fight to overrun Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, and Maimana of Farah province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor