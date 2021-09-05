Taliban claim control of all districts in Panjshir, resistance forces deny

The Taliban said that they have taken control of all districts in Panjshir province, a claim that has been denied by resistance forces, according to a media report on Sunday.

Deputy head of the Taliban's cultural affairs commission Ahmadullah Wasiq said that fighting between Taliban fighters and the Resistance Front was ongoing in central Panjshir, TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

Ahmadullah Wasiq said, "Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate has an active presence in all districts and areas of Panjshir."

All areas are under Mujahideen control. "Only in the central bazaar of Panjshir has there been resistance," TOLOnews quoted him as saying.

The Taliban also claimed that heavy equipment of the resistance forces has fallen.

One of the Taliban commanders, Maulvi Sakhi Dad Mujmar said: "Several cannons were seized from the enemy."

However, the leader of the Resistance Front denied the Taliban's claim in a tweet, saying that the resistance forces had re-captured the Parian district of Panjshir from the Taliban on Sunday and had inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban, reported TOLOnews.

Fahim Dashti, spokesperson for the Resistance Front said that at least a thousand terrorists were trapped due to the blockade of the exit route, all the attackers were killed, surrendered or captured by the resistance fighters with the help of the locals during the retreat. "Most of those arrested are foreigners and most are Pakistanis."

However, these claims by both sides of the conflict have not yet been confirmed by independent sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

