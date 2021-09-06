Taliban claim Panjshir Valley 'completely captured'

Panjshir, the last province which put a brave fight against the Taliban has fallen. The Taliban took to Twitter and claimed that they have completely captured the Panjshir Valley located 90 miles north of Kabul."Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered," Zabihullah Mujahid, the official Twitter account of the spokesman of 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the last anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan had acknowledged that they had suffered major battlefield losses and called for a ceasefire. At least two senior leaders of the Resistance forces - including Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson of the Resistance Forces and the nephew of Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the front, were killed in the conflict between the two sides over the weekend.The Taliban on Sunday said their forces had fought their way into Bazarak, the provincial capital of Panjshir where the opposition forces have been holding out since Kabul’s fall three weeks ago, news agency Reuters reported. The police headquarters and district centre of Rukhah had fallen, and opposition forces had suffered numerous casualties, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter.

