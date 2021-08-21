Taliban crisis: Women are made sex slaves; burnt alive, claims former judge

Many of the atrocities perpetrated by the Taliban in Afghanistan have come to light. Although the Taliban has claimed that it will allow women to work but its face has been exposed in many incidents. Former Afghan judge Najla Ayubi has described the shocking incidents in an interview.

"Women are being tortured and killed by the Taliban. They are giving false promises to respect the rights of the people and give them the right to education according to Islam," she said.

"We have heard of many forms of violence and abuse by the Taliban against women," he said. In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Najla Ayubi described the dire situation of the place. "The Taliban did not like the food made by one woman, so they burned her alive," she said. “People are being forced to prepare meals for them. In addition, for the past few weeks, many young women have been sent to neighboring countries to be made sex slaves, "said Ayub.

Ayub has taken refuge in the United States, saving his life from Afghanistan. "They are forcing the young girls in the family to marry the Taliban militants. The Taliban is like a nightmare, "he said.