Taliban Culture Ministry calls IS 'headache', not 'threat'

Kabul, Oct 8 A top official from the Ministry of Information and Culture of the Taliban government in Afghanistan has called the Islamic State (IS) a "headache", while downplaying that the terror group was a "threat", the media reported.

Adding the the group would soon be "suppressed", Zabihullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, said: "We don't call Daesh (IS) a threat, but we call it a headache... It creates headaches in some places but is immediately taken out in every incident; (they) have been chased out and their sanctuaries found."

The Minister added that the people of Afghanistan do not support the IS.

However, political experts have said that the IS a serious problem for Afghanistan, warning that if tremendous efforts are not made to counter the group, it will extend its activities.

Tamim Bahis, a political analyst, said: "Daesh (IS) doesn't have international and regional support, and without support Daesh will not be able to fight for a long time. However, fighting with Daesh will create problems for the Taliban."

The Islamic Emirate recently arrested four IS-affiliated members in Paghman district of Kabul, while two other terrorists were captured in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

This comes as the international community has continued to voice concerns over the possible presence of IS in Afghanistan.

