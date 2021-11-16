Taliban deputy PM Baradar meets Iran's special envoy, discusses Afghan political, security issues

Taliban co-founder and acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed political, security, economic and cultural issues, local media reported on Tuesday.

Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran's envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Tolo News reported citing Mohammad Naeem, Islamic Emirate political office spokesman as saying. They discussed political, security, economic and cultural issues, he added.

Earlier, Qomi also met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi.

"Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the economy and the development of trade between countries," Tolo News reported citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Qomi arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government led by the Taliban.

Earlier, spokesperson of Iran's foreign ministry Saeed Khatibzade in a statement said the international community is asking for an all-inclusive and responsible government in Afghanistan and added that Iran will never leave behind the Afghan people as the latter want Iran not to.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. Meanwhile, after announcing the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has failed to get recognition. Aside from China, Pakistan and a handful of other countries, the rest of the world is taking a wait and watch policy while keeping an eye on the conduct of the outfit.

( With inputs from ANI )

