Taliban displeased with US visa offer to interpreters, other Afghan workers

Taliban on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the United States government for offering visas to interpreters and other workers who previously allied with the US forces during their operations in the war-torn country.

"The offer of visas and encouragement to leave their home country by the US government to Afghans who worked with the American occupation as interpreters and in other sectors is plain interference in our country which the Islamic Emirate condemns," the statement.

The group urged "the United States along with other countries to desist from such interventionist policies."

This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced US refugee admissions for Afghan nationals on Monday.

As the US is merely weeks away from completing military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blinken had said the State Department will resettle Afghans who assisted the United States, but who do not qualify for special immigrant visas.

Blinken had said that even as the US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the US will remain deeply engaged with the country. He had said Afghans who work with the US or the International Security Assistance Force at some point since 2001 are facing acute fears of persecution or retribution that will likely grow as coalition forces leave the country.

"We'll continue to welcome Afghan immigrants and refugees as our neighbors in gratitude for helping us, despite the danger. We won't forget it," he had added.

Earlier on Friday, the first group of 200 Afghans who helped US soldiers and diplomats in Afghanistan arrived in the US under Operation Allies Refuge. Friday's arrival at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC, brought Afghan translators and close family members, including scores of children and infants to start a new life in the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor